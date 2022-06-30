Expedite Karimnagar Cable bridge works: Gangula tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar reviewing the progress of works in Karimnagar district at his chambers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the works pertaining to the Cable bridge in Karimnagar and complete them within next three months. He also wanted the Elgandal bridge works and other works pertaining to the Road and Buildings department, completed as per schedule.

Reviewing the progress of works in Karimnagar district at his chambers in Hyderabad, the Minister said the State government initiated development works in Karimnagar district with an expenditure of Rs 150 crore. He wanted the authorities to submit proposals for development of a flyover bridge at HKR road at the earliest.

The officials were instructed to complete the laying of a road connecting the Kaman junction and Sadasivapalli over next two months. They were asked to initiate tender process for construction of Elgandal bridge on Old KK road, apart from completing the beautification works on road between Karimnagar and Pitlam.

As per requests from the local MLAs, Kamalakar directed the officials to complete road works between Koheda-Vinjapalli, Saidapur-Bommanapalli, Annaram-Manakondur, Veenavanka road and Kanaparthy bridge as a priority.