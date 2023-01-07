Expedite works on nine new medical colleges, Harish Rao directs officials

At a review meeting held here, the Minister asked the officials to complete the tender processes and commence the works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Saturday directed the medical and health officials to expedite the works on nine new medical colleges being established in the State.

At a review meeting held here, the Minister asked the officials to complete the tender processes and commence the works.

Also Read Telangana govt sanctions Rs 34 cr for establishment of five new medical colleges

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, a record was created last year by starting eight new medical colleges in one go. “With the same spirit, steps need to be taken to commence MBBS classes this year in Karimnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nirmal, Bhupalpalli, Sircilla and Asifabad districts,” he said.

All arrangements should have been taken up by the time the National Medical Council team arrives for inspection, Harish Rao told the officials. Instructions were also issued on early completion of works for the mother and child health (MCH) centres and readying the MCH centre at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) at the earliest.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of works on 23 CHCs, 13 Telangana Diagnostic Centres in different districts, mortuaries and central drug stores. The Minister said nine critical care centres were being set up near areas that report more road accidents and asked the officials to have these facilities ready at the earliest to provide care to accident victims.

Directions were given to ensure that medicines were available at all the hospitals and a three-month buffer was maintained. Harish Rao also told the officials to monitor and have the equipment at the government hospitals in right condition and the hospital superintendents would be responsible for this.