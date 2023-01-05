Telangana govt sanctions Rs 34 cr for establishment of five new medical colleges

The State govt has accorded administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 34.38 crore for taking up works in connection with the establishment of five new medical colleges.

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

With an estimated amount of Rs 6.80 crore, construction of the third floor on the existing second floor of District Hospital, Sircilla, would be taken up for the Government Medical College, Sircilla. Likewise, construction of an additional floor and wards in the old TB block in District Hospital, Kamareddy at the estimated cost of Rs.4.53 crore have been sanctioned for the Government Medical College, Kamareddy.

For the Government Medical College, Vikarabad, modifications will be done to the existing building at the TB & Chest Hospital, Ananthagiri to accommodate first year students. This work will be done at an estimated cost of Rs.8 crore. Similarly, modifications will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.8.05 crore in the existing building in the premises of the District Collectorate, Khammam and Government Medical Khammam to accommodate first year students.

At an estimated cost of Rs.7 crore, renovation of seeds godown will be done for accommodating first year students of the Government Medical College, Karimnagar.

The works will be taken up by the Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.