Expedite works on Uppal, Mehditpatnam skywalk, officials told

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to expedite the works pertaining to skywalks at Uppal and Mehditpatnam. He reviewed the progress of different works here on Saturday.

HMDA has set up a 3d model of the skywalk coming up at Uppal at its office. Interacting with officials, Arvind Kumar instructed them to complete the skywalks works as per schedule. HMDA was playing crucial role in developing infrastructure within Outer Ring Road and municipalities on the city outskirts, he said and wanted officials to focus on improving the public infrastructure and planning works this year.

Though a few development works got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic impact in the year 2020, he directed the officials to ensure all the works, specially the public infrastructure, completed as per schedule in 2021, said a press release.

