Hyderabad: LuLu Mall draws massive crowds, causes traffic chaos

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:26 AM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: In the last three days, LuLu Mall, which recently opened its doors to the public, has seen an overwhelming surge in foot traffic, particularly during the weekend.

The influx of visitors has led to severe traffic congestion along the entire stretch leading to the mall, causing hours of delays for commuters.

The mall itself has been swamped with shoppers, resulting in long queues at billing counters. The staff has struggled to manage the surging crowds, and r scalators within the mall have even stopped working due to overload.

Sunday was no exception, as traffic gridlock persisted well into the late evening hours, creating a nightmarish scenario for those traveling between Miyapur and Ameerpet. The traffic woes extended all the way to Balanagar, Kukatpally, JNTU, and Miyapur, making even short one-kilometer journeys take nearly an hour to complete.