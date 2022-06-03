Exquisite jewellery pieces at The House of MBj’s ‘Taraash’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Backed by an illustrious journey of 125 years of excellent craftsmanship, The House of MBj, has always been driven by its tradition of “diversity and sustainability”. Adding a new feather to its cap, the brand is unveiling ‘Taraassh’ – an exhibition to showcase the widest range of polka and diamond jewellery in Hyderabad at Salon 2 & 3, Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills on June 4 and 5.

The remarkable journey of The House of MBj began in the village of Ratangarh in Churu district, Rajasthan. Founded by Prithviraj Kadel in 1897, the swarnakar (goldsmith) of the royal family. This is where the Kadel family honed their craft of jewellery-making for over seven generations – passed on to the current generation by the family elders as a “cultural heritage”.

The brand, which has won ‘Innovative Jewellery of the Year’ title at the Retail Jeweller India Awards and ‘India’s Most Admired Brands’ in the Luxury sector in the year 2016, is known for its “personal approach to jewellery with their customised, exclusive and exquisite made-to-order pieces”.

The House of MBj’s bridal collection is an ode to royalty. The collections comprise the most exquisite designs, from intricately handcrafted bridal pieces that include polki and diamond choker sets, rani haars, bracelets, bangles encrusted with emeralds, pearls and rubies to mesmerising polki necklaces, beautiful kadas, and envious danglers.

The brand’s state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is based out of Kolkata and is regarded as one of the few jewellers who specialise in all three forms of precious gold, polki and diamond jewellery.