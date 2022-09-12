External Affairs Minister Jaishankar wraps up maiden Saudi visit

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah received a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting, the official press agency SPA reported.

Jeddah: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday concluded his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia during which he held discussions with the country’s top leadership on wide ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation. During his maiden visit, Jaishankar called on the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and held discussions with his Saudi counterpart on wide ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation and regional, international developments.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities of enhancing them were reviewed and the latest regional and international developments as well as the efforts being exerted towards them were discussed, it reported. The Saudi official statement said that the meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Foreign Minister, and Saleh Al-Husseini, Saudi Ambassador to India.

Earlier, on Sunday Jaishankar met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh. He co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Partnership Council. “Discussed current global political and economic concerns. Agreed to work closely together in G20 and multilateral organizations”, the visiting minister tweeted.