Faiz Ahmed powers Southern Stars CC to 8-wicket victory over Tirumala CC in HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Mohd Faiz Ahmed scored an unbeaten 116 and picked up three wickets for 22 to power his side Southern Stars CC to an eight-wicket victory over Tirumala CC in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Swastik union CC 84 in 26.5 overs (Sai Ganesh Patel 3/25) lost to Adnan CC 87/1 in 11.5 overs; Tirumala CC 222/7 in 43 overs (Avinash 89; Mohd Faiz Ahmed 3/22) lost to Southern Stars CC 224/2 in 28.4 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 116no, K Gowtham 78no); Red Hills CC 121 in 38.3 overs (Parushuram K 3/19, P Pranav Reddy 3/15) lost to Satyam Colts CC 122/2 in 28.3 overs (Sudhanshu M 57no).