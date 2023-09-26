| Liquor Outlets In Rachakonda Police Commissionerate Limits To Be Closed On These Days

The commissioner in the order said the liquor outlets and toddy compounds (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) would be closed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan issued an order on closure of liquor outlets in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits in view of the Ganesh idol final immersion from 6am on September 28 to 6pm on September 29.

