Govt has nothing to do with fake Gruha Lakshmi scheme application forms: Gangula Kamalakar

Stating that there was no particular application form for the scheme, the Minister said eligible people could apply by writing an application on white paper.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:53 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Wednesday that the government had nothing to do with fake Gruha Lakshmi scheme application forms being circulated on various social media platforms.

Stating that there was no particular application form for the scheme, the Minister said eligible people could apply by writing an application on white paper. The written application along with food security card, Aadhar card and voter ID card should be submitted to the Tahsildars.

Stating that it is a continuous process, the Minister informed that all the eligible people, who apply for the scheme, would be provided financial assistance for construction of houses. People with RCC roofed houses and who got benefits under GO 59 were not eligible for the scheme, he informed.

Presently, applications would be accepted up to August 10 and verification would be completed by August 20. On August 25, the amount would be provided to the beneficiaries of the first phase. Reservations would be followed in the section of beneficiaries.

50 percent beneficiaries would be selected from BC communities while 20 percent from SCs and 10 percent from STs.

Informing that the amount would be provided in three installments, he said that in the first phase, 10,500 houses were sanctioned to Karimnagar.