Telangana: Ration dealers commission hiked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Commission of the ration dealers in the state was enhanced from Rs 200 to Rs 900 per ton. The hike was considered by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on humanitarian grounds in view of the dip in their income due to ration portability and different other factors that have put them at the receiving end.

The decision to this effect was announced by the Minister for Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar following a meeting with the representatives of the representatives of the ration dealers associations. The upward revision of the commission would benefit even ration dealer even in the rural areas also.

The ration dealers who poured out their grievances before the Minister urged him to make their services remunerative. Sharing the concern voiced by them, the minister said that their issues would be taken up with the Chief Minister. The BRS government was working for the welfare of all the sections of people, he said.

All the genuine issues of the ration dealers would also be resolved by taking them to the notice of the Chief Minister, he assured.

Steps would be taken to ensure treatment on equal footing for the ration dealers in the rural areas, municipalities and in the limits of municipal corporations.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLA Padma Devender Reddy and Devender Reddy, honorary president of ration dealers association also took part in the meeting at the state secretariat today.