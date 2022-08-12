Falcon Edge fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Falcon Edge won well last time out and will look to score an encore in the Royal Revive Plate 1,400 metres, category-II a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.05 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bellagio 1, Mysterious Angel 2, Exclusive Spark 3

2. Superstellar 1, Explosive 2, New Hustle 3

3. Dr Dee Dee 1, Deccan Ranger 2, Sergeant Reckless 3

4. Super Angel 1, Mark My Day 2, DRD 3

5. Falcon Edge 1, New Look 2, Xfinity 3

6. Theo’s Choice 1, Sun Dancer 2, Linewiler 3

Day’s Best: Falcon Edge.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.