Fall in chilli prices, Khammam district administration takes remedial measures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 08:24 PM

Officials inspecting the quality of chilli at Khammam agriculture market

Khammam: With the fall in chilli prices in Khammam agriculture market the district administration has taken up remedial measures and the horticulture officer (technical) to be present at price bidding to ensure profitable prices to farmers.

According to the horticulture department’s estimate, the farmers have grown chilli in 92,274 acres and expected yield was 23, 06, 860 quintals. So far 66,840 quintals of chilli purchased through market committees. Based on the quality the produce graded into three types and price was offered accordingly.

Chilli which fetched a price of Rs 23, 750 per quintal a week ago declined to Rs 21, 000 per quintal. As a result the chilli growers were upset at the falling prices and accused the traders of colluding to bring down the prices intentionally.

Following the directions of the district Collector, district horticulture officer and horticulture project director BV Ramana jointly conducted inspections recently at the chilli markets and submitted a report. They found deficiencies in the quality, which was caused due to unseasonal rains in December.

After that a meeting with commission agents, traders and marketing officials was held and it was decided to decide the quality of chilli with a quality testing machine instead of visual testing of the quality.

Following the directions of the Collector VP Gautham steps have been taken to ensure a profitable price and horticulture officer (technical) K Meenakshi was directed to be present at the market before 7 am to monitor the purchases prior to the price bidding.

The major complaint of the farmers was the traders were not using quality testing machines to decide the quality of the produce. The quality of chilli was decided just by visual inspection. Meanwhile, the market closed from January 11 to 16 in view of holidays and other reasons.