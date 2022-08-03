False allegations by Bandi Sanjay on Vasalamarri development: Nalgonda DCCB Chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that there was no truth in the allegation made the BJP state president Bandhi Sanjay on implementation of the promises made by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the villagers of Vasalamarri.

Strongly reacting on the comments made by Sanjay at a public meeting in Yadagirigutta, Mahender Reddy said that the layout of reconstruction of Vasalamarri was already approved by the grama sabha and construction of the houses would be taken up soon. Dalit Bandhu units have been distributed to 99 percent of the beneficiaries in the Chief Minister adopted village, he added.

He said that the BJP has mobilised public to Bandhi Sanjay’s public meeting from Bhongir, Suryapet, Bodhan and Jangon, but the venue of the meeting in two and half acres was not even filled. Sanjay’s public meeting was an utter flop, he added. He challenged Sanjay wheather he was ready to tonsure his head at Yadadri, if TRS came to power in the state in the next elections.

Coming down heavily on Alair former MLA Budida Bikshamaiah Goud for alleging Yadadri was developed only for the benefit of real estate businesses, he pointed out that it was Bikshamaiah Goud, who went to the jail in land grabbing cases.