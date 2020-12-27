Family basks in Mohammed Siraj’s glory

Kin of pacer, who made his Test debut against Australia, were excited while they followed game on television

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The lanes in Tolichowki leading to Mohammed Siraj’s house seemed calm barring the monotony of the day-to-day activities on Saturday. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and the recent passing away of Siraj’s father, the celebrations were muted and confined to indoors. But the family members of the fast bowler, who made his Test debut against Australia on Saturday, were excited while they followed the game on the television.

The moment Siraj took to the field with his teammates, his mother Shabana Begum’s eyes were filled with tears of joy. Speaking after watching his son don Indian colours, she said her husband’s (Mohammed Ghouse) dream finally fulfilled. “Yeh sab Allah ka dua hai (It is all the grace of Almighty). Thanks to God, his father would be proud of him today,” she said.

Also read Fairytale debut for Hyderabad fast bowler Siraj

When asked about their feeling ahead of his debut, she said, “We got up very early to watch him play. We were excited and happy. But when he took the field and stood there with his teammates singing the national anthem, it brought us tears.”

Siraj had a wonderful debut picking up two crucial wickets that helped India skittle out Australia for 195 runs on the first day of the Boxing Day Test. When asked about their feeling after Siraj picked up his first wicket, Shabana said, “We can’t express the feeling. Playing for country has always been his and his father’s dream. Now he made the country proud.” Shabana, who was worried for Siraj for neglecting his studies and focusing on cricket, added she wants her son to win matches for India.

Siraj’s grandmother Sardar Bhi said that the family was delighted. “Due to his father’s death, the family mourning will continue for three months. So we told Siraj’s friends not to come to the house for watching the match. We know they are all excited to share their joy with us. But this is a tough time.”

“We started getting calls early in the morning when he took those two wickets. We switched off our mobiles and kept it aside to watch the match,” she added.

Siraj’s brother Mohammed Ismail said he was over the moon. “I wasn’t feeling well in the morning, so I watched till lunch and slept off. But I have been receiving calls from people congratulating us. It is a great moment for our family,” he added.

A long time friend of Siraj, Mohd Shafi said that he is poised for greater things. “I am very happy to see Siraj playing for the country. If his father was here, he would have been very happy. I spoke to his mother, she was also very happy. I spoke to Siraj as well after the first day’s game. He said if people support him, he would do many great things for the country. Siraj revealed that it is just the start and he has been working very hard.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .