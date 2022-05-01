Family members of deceased ransack hospital in Jagtial

Jagtial: Relatives and family members of a youth Madhukar (35), who died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Jagtial town on Saturday night, ransacked the hospital and damaged furniture alleging that Madhukar died due to negligence of hospital management. A native of Shekalla of Buggaram mandal, Madhukar l made suicide attempt by consuming paracetamol (Dolo 650) tablets after quarreling with family members over a dispute.

Family members admitted him in Sigma Hospital in Jagtial town. As the health condition of Madhukar turned serious, hospital management advised the family members to shift him to another hospital. Based on the doctors’ advice, family members shifted Madhukar to another hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Enraged over the incident, family members staged a protest in front of Sigma hospital along with the dead body and damaged furniture by attacking the hospital.

They alleged that Madhukar died due to negligence of the doctors. They wanted the government to take serious action against the hospital management. Police rushed the spot and brought the situation under control by convincing the agitating people.

Cops began investigation by registering the case. Madhukar was survived by wife Latha, two daughters and a son.

