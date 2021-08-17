Family protests with body of farmer for 3 days

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Karimnagar: Family members of a farmer who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday continued with their protest with the body for the third day at Sriramulapalli in Illandakunta mandal on Tuesday. Garampalli Sambasiva Rao (60) committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his agriculture field following a land dispute with his brother Srikanth.

The family, however, alleged that Srikanth, who invited Sambasiva Rao on Saturday evening for talks, killed his brother. They have been protesting in front of Srikanth’s house since Sunday morning with the body.

Meanwhile, Srikanth and his family fled from the village following the death. According to villagers, Garampalli Narsinga Rao, who owned 12 acres of land, distributed five acres each to his two sons Sambasiva Rao and Srikanth and kept two acres for himself. Though Narsinga Rao divided the land between his sons 35 years ago, the land is still on his name in land records.

Srikanth, the younger son, however, got five acres of land registered on his name and the remaining five on his wife’s name without the knowledge of his brother with the help of former sarpanch and MPTC. On coming to know about this, Sambasiva Rao approached village elders but failed to get justice despite the panchayat sitting on the issue several times.

Ten days ago, Sambasiva Rao approached revenue officials seeking justice, when he also warned of committing suicide along with his family members if he failed to get justice. On Tuesday, the family and other villagers took out a rally and staged rasta roko in the village. When traffic came to a standstill, police rushed to the spot and cleared the way after persuading the agitated group.

SI Rajanikanth asked the family members to lodge a complaint and assured that he would initiate investigation and take action against the accused. Later, the group went to the Tahsildhar’s office to submit a representation. The family categorically said they will not perform the final rites till the five acre land was transferred onto their names.

