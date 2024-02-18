Farmer buys bull for Rs 1.65 lakh in Nyalkal cattle fair

A variety of breeds of bullocks found sellers who were ready to spend any amount to buy their choice of bullocks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 07:09 PM

Sangareddy: The annual cattle fair organised at Nyalkal Mandal headquarters proved a huge draw as a huge number of farmers from across Telangana, neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra bought their cattle for display at the fair and to sell them.

A variety of breeds of bullocks found sellers who were ready to spend any amount to buy their choice of bullocks. Raju, a farmer from Tylavaram in Jharasangam mandal, sold his only bull for a record Rs 1.65 lakh to another farmer Mohammad Moin. Another farmer Mahipal bought a pair of bullocks spending Rs 2.35 lakh from a Karnataka farmer Mohammad Arif.

Meanwhile, sculptor Hothi Basavaraj presented mementos to the best cattle traders in memory of his father Adavappa and his mother Girija. District Marketing and Cooperative Society (DCMS) Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, BRS leader MD Tanveer and others visited the cattle fair and presented mementos to them.