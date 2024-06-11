Farmer charred to death in Jagtial

According to police, Thoparapu Nadipi Bheemaiah (68) had set fire to paddy stubble in his fields and fell unconscious due to suffocation as the smoke spread over the area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 07:50 PM

Jagtial: A farmer was charred to death after his body accidentally caught fire while he was setting fire to paddy stubble in his agricultural field in Raikal.

Though the incident took place on Monday, it came to light on Tuesday when family members found the charred body in the field.

He is said to have been burnt alive as the flames engulfed him. As he did not return home, family members searched for him and found the charred body in agricultural fields on Tuesday. Police shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bheemaiah’s son Vinod, the police have registered the case and began investigation.