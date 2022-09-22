Farmer struck dead by lightning in Asifabad

02:03 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A farmer was killed on the spot and five others sustained minor injuries after being struck by lightning when they were protecting their farms at Aregudem village in Kaghaznagar on Wednesday night.

The farmer was Beemankar Mohan Rao (45), a former Sarpanch of Aregudem village and the husband of Shobha, a member of Mosam Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency. The injured persons were also farmers of Aregudem village.

Mohan Rao died on the spot when the lighting struck him while the five others were sleeping at their agriculture fields to prevent damage of crops by wild boars around 12.30 am. The injured farmers were shifted to a private hospital in Easgaon village in Kaghaznagar and their medical condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, MLA Koneru Konappa and Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao visited Mohan Rao’s family and expressed condolences. Konappa said he would strive to extend all support from the government to the victims. He also visited the injured farmers in the hospital.