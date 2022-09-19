Six-year old dies after drinking pesticide presuming cool drink in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:27 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Girl was immediately shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared that she was brought dead

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A six-year old girl died after drinking some pesticide, presuming it to be a cool drink at Bheempur village in Asifabad mandal on Monday. The deceased girl was Shanvika, the daughter of Rajesh and Lavanya from Bheempur.

Shanvika consumed the pesticide meant for cotton crops, assuming it as a soft drink, while she was playing. She was immediately shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared that she was brought dead. It is learnt that the pesticide was stored in an empty bottle of the cool drink. Parents were busy with some household activity at the time of the incident.