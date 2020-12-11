Farmers gear up for Yasangi crops

With sufficient availabiity of water in tanks, ponds and reservoirs, ryots take up sowing in erstwhile Warangal district

Published: 12:04 am

Warangal: With sufficient availability of water in tanks, ponds and reservoirs including major ones like Sri Rama Sagar Project (SRSP) and Lower Manair Dam (LMD), farmers in combined Warangal district are gearing up for Yasangi (Rabi) season crops. While green gram, Bengal gram, black gram, groundnut and maize have already been sown in thousands of acres, farmers have also started growing paddy nurseries in the district.

According to agriculture officials of six districts in erstwhile Warangal, crops including paddy are likely to be cultivated in 6,69,711 acres. It is estimated that crops will be cultivated in 1,32,805 acres in Warangal Urban district, while 2,34,200 acres will be brought under cultivation in Warangal Rural district and crops will be grown in 1,02,104 acres in Mahabubabad district. In Mulugu, officials estimate that crops will be cultivated in 64,481 acres, while 44,937 acres would be brought under cultivation for Yasangi in Bhupalpally district. In Jangaon, it is estimated that crops will be grown in 91,184 acres.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Mulugu, Ghouse Hyder said they were expecting that paddy alone would be cultivated in 56,341 acres in the district for Yasangi. “We need a total of 33,649.5 metric tonnes (MTs) of fertiliser for Yasangi crops in Mulugu district. They include Urea, DAP, MOP, NPK and SSP,” he said, adding that they were on the job to make the fertilisers available to the farmers soon.

Meanwhile, officials of Warangal Rural stated that Bengal gram, green gram, black gram, groundnut and maize were already sown in a total of 6,301 acre. “Though the State government asked the farmers not to go for cultivation of maize, it was sown in 2,527 acres in Warangal Rural district,” said an official.

According to the irrigation officials, 897 tanks in the erstwhile district were filled with water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Devadula Lift Irrigation Project, and SRSP. At least 1,459 tanks were also brimming following the abundant rainfall received in the district during the monsoon season. While 90.31 TMC water is available in SRSP, the LMD project has 25.81 TMC water. Officials are also expecting that cultivation of vegetables would also be increased largely due to the availability of water in the irrigation sources during the Yasangi season.

