Farmers protest at Rythu Vedika in Nirmal

Indrakaran Reddy was speaking at a meeting of farmers who gathered at Raithu Vedika at New Pochampahad village in Nirmal Rural mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses a gathering of farmers who had a meeting at Raithu Vedika at New Pochampahad village in Nirmal Rural mandal, as per a call given by minister KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said on Tuesday that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks against free supply of power to agriculture reflected his depravity.

He was speaking at a meeting of farmers who gathered at Raithu Vedika at New Pochampahad village in Nirmal Rural mandal.

“Did anybody lodge a petition against free continuous supply of power?” Indrakaran Reddy asked Revanth. He wondered whether Revanth was familiar with agriculture and had ever tilled a farm.

He asked the Congress if it had ever supplied electricity for free to agriculture needs round the clock during its regime. He opined that the Congress was trying to push the farmers into losses.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deserves the credit of proving the adage-farmer was a king – not only in words but also in action.

The Congress does not want farmers to be happy with the farmer welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government and if the farmers were happy, people like Revanth Reddy would be depressed, he said, adding that the Congress party had always seen farmers as a vote bank and never worked sincerely for their welfare.