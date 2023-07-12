Congress always an anti-farmer party: Indrakaran Reddy

Allola Indrakaran Reddy said while CM KCR was supporting farmers of Telangana, the Congress was attempting to cause losses to the agrarian community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in a sit-in staged in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was supporting farmers of Telangana, the Congress was attempting to cause losses to the agrarian community.

He along with MLC Dande Vittal took part in a sit-in protest staged by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and farmers condemning TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s remarks on provision of free electricity to farmers. The activists and farmers sat in front of the office of Northern Power Distribution Limited and raised slogans criticizing Revanth Reddy for his controversial remark that drew outrage from the agrarian community. They burnt an effigy of the TPCC president as part of the protest.

Indrakaran Reddy recalled that while former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed the lives of three farmers by instructing police to fire at protesting farmers for staging a dharna in Basheerbagh, his disciple Revanth was opposing provision of electricity to the agriculture sector.

The Minister said the Congress would always hate the agrarian community which feeds the country. Reddy’s remark—three hours of power a day was enough to the agriculture sector—proved that the Congress was always an anti-farmer party, he added.

Farmers and activists of the BRS burnt effigies of Revanth Reddy in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. Local legislators Jogu Ramanna, R Bapu Rao, A Rekha Naik, Athram Sakku, Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Balka Suman, Koneru Konappa and public representatives were present.