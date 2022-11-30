Farmers’ welfare is top priority for Telangana govt: Koppula

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for digging of a canal in Nandimedaram of Dharmaram mandal on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said farmers’ welfare was the top priority of the State government and a number of schemes were introduced to protect the interests of the farming community.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for digging of a canal in Nandimedaram of Dharmaram mandal on Wednesday.

Telangana, which had become a desert due to lack of water for irrigation in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had now turned into a green field with the construction of irrigation projects after the formation of a separate State by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The State had emerged as a role model to the nation with the introduction of innovative schemes in the agriculture sector. The Chief Minister had solved water shortage by constructing the Kaleshwaram project. Telangana had also achieved tremendous progress in the power sector, he said.

The canal in Dharmaram mandal would beneft 9,800 acres of land falling under 20 villages. Informing that the land acquisition was already completed, he said compensation was also provided to oustees. Rs 12.14 crore was earmarked for the construction of the canal.