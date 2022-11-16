FAST India, TSIC to hold India Science Festival in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology India (FAST India) will hold the fourth edition of the India Science Festival ISF 2023, a flagship science communication event, in Hyderabad from January 20-22. Hyderabad was selected as the festival’s host city due to its rich science, technology, and innovation (STI) ecosystem as well as its vibrant academic and student communities.

The poster for the festival was launched by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Telangana Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam, FAST India CEO Jayant Krishna, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad Director General Ajit Rangnekar, Hyderabad Public School Begumpet Principal Madhav Deo Saraswat were present.

An MoU was exchanged between FAST India and Telangana State Innovation Cell to collaborate and organise the science festival.

“We are elated that FAST India has chosen Hyderabad as the destination for the festival. The inclusive ecosystem of science, technology, and innovation in the State makes it an ideal host to dialogue on the sector and also sensitise students. The Government of Telangana is happy to support the festival in all the necessary means of action and truly celebrate science in its diverse formats,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

India Science Festival has emerged as India’s largest non-governmental platform for public celebration of science and technology. Over the last three editions, it has hosted more than 50,000 attendees, 270 speakers in talks, panel discussions, workshops, demonstrations, live exhibits, fireside chats and others.

FAST India’s CEO Jayant Krishna said the science festival will be held at Hyderabad Public School. The theme for the event is ‘Future Is Now’ and will explore advances and developments in science and technology. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Former Principal Scientific Advisor to Government, is the Chief Scientific Advisor to ISF 2023.

“Through this festival, we would like to continue to implement our State-as-a-Whole approach and ensure students from all the 33 districts take part in celebrating and experiencing science,” said Shanta Thoutam.

“Being a premier educational institution in the state and country with a 100-year-old legacy, our school has always endeavored to promote a culture of excellence in every field,” said Saraswat.