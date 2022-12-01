Father, son duo kill man, set body on fire in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Sangareddy: A man was killed, allegedly by a father and son, following an argument at Kalpagur village of Sangareddy Mandal on Wednesday night.

The victim, Gudepu Pandu, 38, had some milch buffaloes and kept some grass which cattle owned by the accused MD Akthar allegedly ate. On knowing this Pandu went to Akthar”s home and picked up an argument with Akthar and his father Ismail. During the argument, Akthar and Ismail attacked Pandu with a spade. When he fell unconscious, the father son duo allegedly strangled him to death. The body was then taken to the Irigipally road on the village outskirts, where they set the body and Pandu’s bike on fire.

Following a complaint from Pandu’s relatives, the Sangareddy Rural Police launched an investigation and found the charred body on the outskirts of the village. A case was registered and further investigation is on.