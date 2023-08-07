Feathered friends and food collide at this café in Hyderabad

Mairu Bistro is where the allure of nature and the charm of birds converge to create an Instagram-worthy experience

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 7 August 23

Exotic African Macaws and other birds fly freely around Mairu Bistro and interact with patrons. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: In the heart of Jubilee Hills lies a cafe that feels like stepping into a European dream, but with an added touch of nature’s wonder. Mairu Bistro is where the allure of nature and the charm of birds converge to create an Instagram-worthy experience.

As you enter, the air is filled with the melodies of playful macaws that roam freely and carefully curated natural elements, immersing visitors in a nature retreat. “The exotic African Macaw and the other birds were with me at my residence, when I planned to make this café, I thought of getting these birds to the café for visitors to enjoy a magical experience while they munch on our delicacies,” said Narendra Chary, owner of Mairu Bistro.

The 34-year-old is not just the owner, but also a passionate chef with a keen interest in culinary. With a background in the hospitality industry, Narendra embarked on a journey to create a dining haven that transcends boundaries and brings together his love for both delectable dishes and warm hospitality.

“I am also the chef of this place, I was always interested in culinary and that is where my journey began. I also have two cafes apart from this in the city,” he said. In addition to its captivating feathery hosts, the cafe serves an array of classic and globally-inspired dishes. With a menu designed to cater to everyone’s tastes, the bistro presents familiar favourites, reimagined through a health-conscious lens.

The real stars of this cafe are the vibrant macaws from South Africa, flying overhead and perched on tree branches within arm’s reach.

These birds are not confined to cages, instead, they enjoy the freedom to interact with visitors. Mairu Bistro is part of a multifaceted destination, where a cafe, skin, and hair studio, and a fashion store all come together under one roof.