Female Maoist surrenders to police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) Manugur ACM and the Local Guerilla Squad (LGS) Deputy Commander, Madakam Sukki surrendered to police. She surrendered before Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt and CRPF 141 Bn Second in Command Pramod Pawar at the SP’s office here on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, SP informed that Sukki of Battigudem village of Cherla mandal in the district joined the Maoists in 2015.

She worked in Lachanna Dalam in Manugur area. She was promoted as Area Committee Member (ACM) in the year 2020. She was working for Maoist party for the past seven years engaging in all duties of LGS Manugur. Sukki’s decided to surrender to police as she was exhausted by the Maoist party ideology, discrimination from non-tribal leaders of the Maoist party and harassment by a Division Committee Member (DCM) Madivi Krishna, who forced her to marry him, SP said.

Factors such as declining support for the Maoists in Cherla and bordering areas, low motivation in the party, extortion of poor tribal people by the Maoists and recruitment of innocent tribal youth into the Maoist party to use them for illegal activities also compelled her to quit the party. Sukki wanted to lead a peaceful life as she learnt about the development activities that were taking place in her area, Dutt said. He appealed to all Maoist party leaders and members to surrender before the police to live a safe and better social life.

The SP handed over a cash cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the surrendered naxal as a reward for quitting the Maoists. Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohit Raj, Cherla Inspector of Police B Ashok and others were present.