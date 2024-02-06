Rashmikaa upsets second seed Nao Hibino of Japan in Mumbai Open

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa, who was playing her maiden WTA tournament, caused a major upset when she defeated second seeded player in the opening round of the L&T Mumbai Open on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 10:27 PM

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa, who was playing her maiden WTA tournament, caused a major upset when she defeated second seeded player in the opening round of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA $1,25,000 tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The youngster, who made it to the main draw through qualifiers, rallied from a set down to defeat World No.93 Nao Hibino of Japan 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in a thrilling contest.

In the round of 16, Rashmikaa will take on Alina Korneeva.

Results: Women’s Singles: First Round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (Q) bt Nao Hibino (2) (JPN) 2-6 , 6-1 , 7-6 (5).