Fierce firefight underway between forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, at least 3-4 ultras gunned down: Officials

By PTI Published Date - 02:59 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Representational Image.

Sukma: On a day when Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the national capital, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, a fierce encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxalites in the Sukma district, officials said.

According to officials, at least three to four Naxalites are believed to have been shot dead in the ongoing exchange of fire.

The firefight broke out between the outlaws and a joint team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) of Sukma and Dantewada districts and the 2nd and 111th Battalion of the CRPF.

The forces were conducting a routine patrol and search operation in the Gogunda area when they came upon the Naxalites and engaged them in a fierce exchange of fire.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan and CRPF DIG Arvind Rai said they were keeping close tabs on the still-going encounter and efforts were made to surround injured Naxalites at the scene.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, CM Sai met PM Modi at his Delhi residence and apprised him of the steps being taken by his government to fulfil the promises the latter made to the people ahead of the Assembly elections last month.

The Chhattisgarh CM, during his visit, also met Vice President Dhankhar at the Vice President Dhankhar’s at the latter’s residence.

He was accompanied by deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.