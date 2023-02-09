Filming of a song sequence for Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is in progress in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming massive action entertainer ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is fast progressing with its shoot, as the actor is dedicating most of his time to the project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming massive action entertainer ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is fast progressing with its shoot, as the actor is dedicating most of his time to the project. Stylish maker Meher Ramesh is directing the film, while Ramabrahmam Sunkara is producing it in a lavish manner. The fresh schedule of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ has just commenced.

A song shoot is going on in a massive set erected in Hyderabad with a Kolkata backdrop, with Chiranjeevi and 200 dancers participating. This song is being filmed on a grand scale and the choreography is supervised by Shekar master, while the music is scored by Mahati Swara Sagar. Keerthy Suresh, who is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, will also be joining the schedule.

Meher Ramesh is presenting Chiranjeevi in a stylish, yet mass character in the movie that stars dazzling beauty Tamannaah playing the leading lady. Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej and Prabhas Seenu are also part of the film’s cast.

This commercial entertainer, produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials, will have emotions and other elements in the right proportions. Mahati Swara Sagar scores music, while Dudley cranks the camera. Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer.

Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.