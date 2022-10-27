Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha celebrates 11 years of ‘Ra.One’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Anubhav Sinha back in 2011, envisioned and directed ‘Ra.One’, which was very challenging to shoot with limited technological resources and only Sinha could have pulled off. It showcased some intense and complex action sequences which made for the perfect blend of VFX and real-world action. The train and car sequences were breathtaking.

The concept of merging a video game hero and villain into reality created a masterpiece on celluloid. The story of ‘Ra.One’ was also very well written along with being gripping and edge-of-the-seat and boasted of world class, top-notch VFX and motion picture graphics.

As ‘Ra.One’ completes 11 years, Anubhav Sinha took to social media and said, “This date eleven years back. Ra.One is still being discovered. There was a dialogue in the film ‘Ra.One Kabhi Nahi Marta’ Thank You Team. Sending you love. Always indebted(sic).”