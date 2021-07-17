Filmmaker held for harassing woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a budding short filmmaker from Bengaluru on charges of harassing a female singer from Tollywood by creating her fake social media accounts.

The arrested person is M Naveen Kumar (34), a short filmmaker from Anekal Taluq in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Police said Naveen started a film production company on the victim’s name displaying her pictures as logos and created her fake social media accounts. There, he uploaded web series, album songs and short films, etc.

When the victim warned him to stop his activities, Naveen refused to do so and instead started forcing her to give a No Objection Certificate for continuing his business.