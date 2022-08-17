Final demo of Technology Hackathon 2022 on August 18, 19 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: QET Council of India (QETCI) a not-for-profit organization that promotes research, development, and adoption and use of Quantum Technology, is organizing the first of its kind Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon 2022 to bootstrap the Quantum Ecosystem find solutions to problems for humanity.

The first ever Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon 2022 that started on August 15 will be run through phases and the final demos will happen on the August 18 and 19.

The Hackathon invites collaborative projects useful for humanity and the themes are Financial Services and Life Sciences (including health care, pharma, biotech, and biosciences), Quantum Security, and Quantum Sensors and Communications. To register, interested participants can login to Online Hackathon | HackerEarth developer event | Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon 2022, a press release said.