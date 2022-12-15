Financepeer, Halp announce partnership to provide assistance for studying abroad

Under the partnership, Halp and Financepeer will extend their services to each other's members, said Halp.co CEO Matthew

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Financepeer, a fee payment solution company, and Halp, tech-enabled international college admissions coaching platform, have jointly announced a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end assistance to students aspiring to study abroad.

Halp.co co-founder & CEO Matthew McLellan said, “under the partnership, Halp and Financepeer will extend their services to each other’s members. From Halp, these services include end-to-end study abroad admissions counselling and soft landing services like helping students get a bank account, phone plan, residence, and loans.”

Financepeer CEO Rohit Gajbhiye said the partnership would help students get answers to all their queries in one place and added, “fee financing will be taken care of by us and 1:1 coaching to get the desired course and college in the country of their choice would be taken care of by Halp.”