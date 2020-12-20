Financial crisis drives man to end life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man reeling under financial crisis allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Balapur here on Sunday.

Mohd Abdul Jabbar (39), a resident of Mallapur in Balapur was a private employee. According to the police, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Jabbar had meagre income and ended up borrowing hand loans to ease his financial constraint. Depressed over his financial problems, Jabbar allegedly hanged himself in the bedroom.

Family members found him hanging in the morning and informed the Balapur police, who have shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.