Fire breaks out in mattress manufacturing unit in Kishanbagh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:22 AM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a mattress manufacturing unit at Kishanbagh on Wednesday morning.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the unit where mattresses were manufactured in large scale and a huge quantity of cotton bags stored.

Local residents noticed smoke coming out of the premises and alerted the fire department. Initially one vehicle from Chandulal Baradari fire station rushed to the spot and as the intensity was high, three more fire tenders were directed to the spot.

The firemen are trying to control the fire. The Bahadurpura police are also assisting