Bull sold for Rs 1.3 lakh in biggest cattle fair in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Sangareddy: In the biggest cattle fair in Sangareddy district, a bull was sold for a record Rs.1.30 lakh price at Nyalkal on Sunday.

This was the highest price for a bull at the cattle fair held at the Peer Ghaib Saheb Qibla Dargah near Nyalkal.

The bull, owned by farmer Raju of Pyarawaram village in Jharasangam Mandal, was sold after an intense bidding from farmers. The organisers presented the best farmer award to Raju for getting the highest prize for his bull.

Many pairs of bulls were sold at prices between Rs.2.40 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh at the cattle fair, which had cattle of different breeds from across Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharastra.

During the week-long Jatara at the Dargah, the cattle fair has attracted a huge number of devotees and farmers from across the three States. The farmers were delighted upon seeing a variety of breeds of bulls, cows, buffalos, and other cattle during the fair.

A farmer Kolkur Shiva Kumar of Sadasivapet pegged the price of his cow at Rs 6 lakh, and refused to sell though a farmer quoted Rs,3 lakh. Another farmer fixed the price of a pair of bulls at Rs 4.6 lakh, and did not accept an offer of Rs.3 lakh.

On February 7, inter-state wrestling competitions will be organised by the management of the Dargah which will attract a huge number of wrestlers from these three States.