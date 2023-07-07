Fire incident on Howrah-Secunderabad train causes cancellations, diversions

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Train No. 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad on Friday, leading to significant disruptions in train services. As a result, the South Central Railway has announced the cancellation, partial cancellation, and diversion of several trains to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

Cancellation:

The following trains have been cancelled due to the fire incident on Train No. 12703:

1. Train No. 17645 Secunderabad – Repalle scheduled for a journey on July 7, stands cancelled.

2. Train No. 17064 Secunderabad – Manmad scheduled for a journey on July 7, stands cancelled.

Partial Cancellation:

Certain trains will have partial cancellation on the specified routes:

1. Train No. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Secunderabad, scheduled for a journey on July 6, will be partially cancelled between Ramannapet and Secunderabad.

2. Train No. 17646 Repalle – Secunderabad, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will be partially cancelled between Nadikude and Secunderabad.

Diversion:

The following trains will be diverted from their original routes:

1. Train No. 17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will run via Kazipet – Vijayawada instead of the usual route.

2. Train No. 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will take an alternative route due to the incident.

3. Train No. 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampally, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will be diverted to run via Vijayawada – Kazipet.

4. Train No. 17231 Narsapur – Nagarsol, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will also be diverted from its original route.

These measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers, as well as to facilitate the necessary investigations and repairs following the fire incident on Train No. 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad.