Fire incident on Howrah-Secunderabad train causes cancellations, diversions

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Train No. 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad on Friday, leading to significant disruptions in train services. As a result, the South Central Railway has announced the cancellation, partial cancellation, and diversion of several trains to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.
Cancellation:
The following trains have been cancelled due to the fire incident on Train No. 12703:
1. Train No. 17645 Secunderabad – Repalle scheduled for a journey on July 7, stands cancelled.
2. Train No. 17064 Secunderabad – Manmad scheduled for a journey on July 7, stands cancelled.
Partial Cancellation:
Certain trains will have partial cancellation on the specified routes:
1. Train No. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Secunderabad, scheduled for a journey on July 6, will be partially cancelled between Ramannapet and Secunderabad.
2. Train No. 17646 Repalle – Secunderabad, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will be partially cancelled between Nadikude and Secunderabad.
Diversion:
The following trains will be diverted from their original routes:
1. Train No. 17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will run via Kazipet – Vijayawada instead of the usual route.
2. Train No. 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will take an alternative route due to the incident.
3. Train No. 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampally, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will be diverted to run via Vijayawada – Kazipet.
4. Train No. 17231 Narsapur – Nagarsol, scheduled for a journey on July 7, will also be diverted from its original route.
These measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers, as well as to facilitate the necessary investigations and repairs following the fire incident on Train No. 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad.