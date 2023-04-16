Fire Service Week: GHMC’s EVDM prepares booklet ‘Fire Safety Awareness for School Children’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM), prepared a booklet ‘Fire Safety Awareness for School Children’ on the occasion of Fire Service Week which is observed from April 14 to 20.

Apart from dos and don’ts in case of fire accidents, the booklet among other topics explains the usage of equipment including fire extinguishers. Posters, pamphlets and videos on fire safety were also released by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao in the presence of MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and EV&DM Director Prakash Reddy.

After briefing several school students on fire safety measures, the EV&DM has also planned to conduct awareness programmes regarding fire safety in hospitals, schools that were not covered earlier, shopping malls, IT companies etc.