First edition of Hybiz TV food awards to be held on August 27 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, GEF India (Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils) Mr. Harsha Chitturi , Business Head- Retail, Srinivasa Farms Mr. M. Rajgopal, Founder & MD, Hybiz Tv

Hyderabad: The first edition of Hybiz TV food awards, which will recognise top achievers in the Hyderabad food industry, will be held on Saturday, August 27 at HICC Novotel, Madhapur.

Individuals, outlets and brands that have provided exceptional services in the hospitality sector in Hyderabad, will be appreciated and recognised for their hard work in the Hybiz TV food awards 2022, Founder and MD, Hybiz TV, M. Rajgopal, addressing media persons here on Monday, said.

The Hybiz TV food awards will recognise individuals, brands, and outlets in the hospitality sector from Hyderabad. The awards will felicitate entrepreneurs drawn from variety of backgrounds including those who have made it big in street food category to those in five-star hotels. The awards consist of more than 50 categories and many legends who have rendered invaluable services in the field of hospitality in Hyderabad will be felicitated,” he said.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, vice president (Sales and Marketing), GEF India (Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils), Harsha Chitturi, Business Head Retail), Srinivasa Farms, Dr. Sandhya Rani, CEO, Hybiz TV and Telugu Now were present.