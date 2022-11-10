| First Single From Dhanush Starrer Sir To Be Out At 6 Pm Today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: ‘Vaathi’ (‘Sir’ in Telugu) is an upcoming period coming-of-age action-drama film. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages, it is written and directed by Venky Atluri.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film stars Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The film revolves around Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a third-grade junior lecturer at Tirupathi Educational Institute where he stands against the institutes which only care for their profits and not on children’s education.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 2, the movie’s first single – titled Mastaru Mastaru, sung by Shwetha Mohan, has been slated for release at 6 pm today. The lyrics for this GV Prakash Kumar’s musical melody are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.