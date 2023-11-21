First single from Venkatesh’s Saindhav out

The film's teasers and promos have been released, and now the first single, titled 'Wrong Usage,' has been launched in Hyderabad at the colleges of CMR and VNR VJIT.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Venkatesh and the Director Sailesh Kolanu have collaborated on an upcoming film titled Saindhav, marking Venkatesh’s 75th film. Sailesh, known for the HIT movie series, took a break to work on Saindhav.

The song, composed by Santhosh Narayanan with vocals by Nakash Aziz and lyrics by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, depicts a scene in a bar where Venkatesh sings about the incorrect usage of various aspects of life, culminating in life itself. Venkatesh’s dance moves aptly portray an alcoholic, as conveyed in the song. Chandrabose’s lyrics focus on the public’s misuse of alcohol, mobile phones, money, intelligence, and life.

Watch:



While the song may not become an instant chartbuster, it carries the distinctive style of Santhosh Narayanan’s mass tunes. Saindhav is scheduled for release on Pongal 2024, on January 13.