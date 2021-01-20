Fisheries dept sanctions six mobile fish retail outlets in Warangal

“After forming a group, they have to open a saving bank account in any bank and make an application at our office by Jan 28,” said district fisheries officer Vijaya Bharathi

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Warangal Urban: As part of the efforts to encourage women entrepreneurs, the Fisheries Department has sanctioned six mobile fish retail outlets for Warangal Urban district for 2020-21.

Each vehicle costs Rs 10 lakh. The department is providing 60 per cent subsidy on the cost of each unit. Three or more women have to form a group, sign a bond paper worth Rs 50 and elect two of them as chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively.

“After forming a group, they have to open a saving bank account in any bank and make an application at our office by Jan 28,” said district fisheries officer Vijaya Bharathi. She said the age of the members should be between 18 to 50 years.

“If more than two applications are made, the allotment would be done through draw of lots by a committee headed by the district Collector,” she said, adding that the group members selected have to pay Rs four lakh (40 per cent) in the form of DDs to receive the unit.

“The aim of sanctioning mobile fish retail outlets is to supply fresh fish in hygienic condition to consumers in the city and rural areas,” she added. For further information, approach the officials at the fisheries’ office in Hanamkonda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .