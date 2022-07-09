Fishermen drowns in tank in Sircilla

Published: Updated On - 08:47 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A fisherman, Kasturi Ravi (45) drowned in a village tank in Gudem of Mustabad mandal.

According to police, Ravi, who went to Mallareddy tank for fishing on Friday night, drowned as both of his legs were trapped in the fishing net.

As he did not return home in the morning, family members searched for him in the tank and found the body. Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

Based on the complaint lodged by wife Ramya, they registered the case and began investigation, said SI Venkateshwarlu.