‘Fit India Movement’ a hit at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Warangal Urban: The ‘Fit India Movement in NIT Warangal’ campaign, which began two weeks ago has concluded with a plantation programme on Friday.

The Department of Physical Education, NITW, and TEQIP-III organised a 2K Run, cycling and yoga programmes over the past two weeks as part of the Fit India campaign. At the valedictory programme on the campus, Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, NITW, lauded students and faculty of the institution for their initiatives under the motto “Each One Plant One”. He also congratulated the Department of Physical Education and TEQUIP-3 for making the Fit India movement a success in the NIT.

Prof P Ravi Kumar, Department of Physical Education, Prof Venuvinod, coordinator, TEQUIP-3, NITW Deans, senior professors and faculty members attended the event.

