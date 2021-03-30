Five held for transporting gutkha packets in Medak

The police have recovered Rs 6.5 lakhs cash, a DCM vehicle and Innova from them

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Medak: While a gang was transporting banned gutkha packets from Karnataka to Chhattisgarh in a DCM Vehicle, another gang, which closely followed them, threatened them and took away the gutkha packet at Masaipet under Chegunt police station limits in Medak district on March 25.

Following a case filed by the victims Sabras Khalik and Haimad, who were carrying gutkha packets in a DCM, a five-member gang stopped their vehicle at Masaipet by blocking the road with their vehicle and took away all the gutka packets in their DCM vehicle.

The Chegunta police led by Sub-Inspector of police Subhash Goud has nabbed the five-member gang Tuesday. The accused were identified as Khande Rao, Anil, Pandari, Prem and Raju.

The police have recovered Rs 6.5 lakhs cash, a DCM vehicle and Innova from them. The investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .