Five of family stuck in Musi river flood rescued by NDRF

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:48 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Five members of a family who were stuck in the flood waters of the Musi River at Gandipet were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Tuesday night.

The family, including three women and a child, were stuck in a farmhouse on the river bed. The local revenue officials got a SOS from relatives of the victims following which the local municipal officials, HMWS&SB officials and teams of the GHMC rushed to the spot.

After five-hour long operations, the NDRF team finally managed to reach the spot and rescued the family from the flood waters.

Yogi Kumar Verma of the NDRF team speaking to the media said the five persons were rescued with the help of an inflatable river boat.

“We have evacuated all the five, including a child. They are all safe,” he said.