Man washed away in stream while rescuing boy in Asifabad

In an attempt to rescue a boy who fell into a flooding stream, a 35-year-old man was washed away by the strong currents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 35-year-old man was washed away in a flooding stream while attempting to rescue a boy who fell in the waterbody at Thumpelli village in Asifabad mandal on Friday.

Gade Mohan and two others ventured to save Rekula Koushik (9) when he was getting washed away in the swirling waters of the stream. Mohan too was washed away as he was not familiar with swimming. The two others managed to swim ashore. Koushik had fallen into the water while fishing in the stream.

Efforts are on to trace both of them.